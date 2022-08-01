Central Azerbaijani Ujar District to get new asphalted roads

1 August 2022 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed the construction of the Mususlu–Taza Shilyan–Bargushad–Baghban–Yukhari Shilyan–Boyat–Gazyan highway of Ujar District, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, the State Agency of the Azerbaijani Automobile Roads has been allocated 10.1 million manats ($5.9 million) for completing the construction of Mususlu–Taza Shilyan–Bargushad–Baghban–Yukhari Shilyan–Boyat–Gazyan road, linking seven settlements with a population of 29,000, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.12 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.

