Azerbaijani president, First Lady view conditions at maternity hospital No 2 in Baku's Bakikhanov after major overhaul [PHOTO]

29 July 2022 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions at the maternity hospital No 2 in Baku's Bakikhanov settlement after a major overhaul, Azernews reports.

The president and the First Lady were briefed about conditions created at the maternity hospital.

The hospital was commissioned in 1987. The 120-bed health care facility, which has been completely renovated, is provided with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The three-story building of the hospital contains 51 wards. The hospital features 80-bed maternity, 30-bed gynecology, and 10-bed intensive treatment departments. The facility will provide outpatient and inpatient services to citizens.

---

