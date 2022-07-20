Baku, Ankara discuss bilateral cooperation, regional situation

20 July 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as regional situation, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In a telephone conversation on July 20, the ministers exchanged views on the current issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as the current regional situation, the ministry said.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as trilateral formats with the participation of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

The ministers also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz