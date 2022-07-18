Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: July 11-17 [PHOTO]

18 July 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: July 11-17

Azernews has launched a new project designed for a weekly round-up of its own coverage of major events.

HIGHLIGHTS

Qarabag FC's brilliant victory stuns sports fans

EU negotiator on Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks arrives in Baku for “important meetings”

Azerbaijani foreign minister discusses regional issues, and peace-building efforts with outgoing ambassadors

Land of Fire. Scenic movie sets gaining popularity

Russian peacekeepers: Legitimacy, unspecified mandate and political practicability

Khinalig. The hidden village where mountains meet

Azerbaijan, U.S. mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with energy, security issues high on the agenda

Tovuz battles: Major milestone on the path to the Patriotic War

European Parliament's Foreign Committee members to visit Azerbaijan

Expert: Relations between Italy, Azerbaijan getting even stronger

European Commission proposes to ink gas deal with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan, Georgia ink MoU on twinning cities

Must-see highlights of Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha

NATION

Toivo Klaar's visit to Azerbaijan

European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has arrived in Baku for “important meetings”. Klaar has been received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a part of his visit to Azerbaijan. The meeting is taking place ahead of a possible fresh round of negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, mediated by the EU.

Foreign minister discusses regional issues

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed regional issues and peace-building efforts with the outgoing Swedish and Turkmen ambassadors to Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeepers

The legal air enveloping the presence of the Russian troops in Karabakh, Azerbaijan, is not one of explicit clarity, but of constructive ambiguity. However, it seems improbable that this state of affairs will change in a measurably discernible way before the spring of 2025 when Baku will be able to exercise its veto right.

30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-US diplomatic relations

This year Azerbaijan and the United States mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties. The cooperation between the two countries in the energy, security sectors, and in the fight against terror is particularly strong. For 30 years, the two states have worked together to promote European energy security, expand bilateral trade and investment, and combat terrorism and transnational threats. Moreover, the U.S. is pursuing lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Tovuz battles

The Tovuz battles have been etched in the chronicles of the Azerbaijan army. Two years have passed since the start of the Tovuz battles in July 2020, one of the important turning points on the road to the Patriotic War, in which the Azerbaijani armed forces triumphed spectacularly.

European Parliament's Foreign Committee members to visit Azerbaijan

A delegation of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) will visit Azerbaijan. According to the press service, the group is going to visit three South Caucasus nations from July 17 to July 22. The visit's program is still being prepared and the exact schedule of the delegation's travel to Azerbaijan is still uncertain.

BUSINESS

Azernews' interview with Italian expert Domenico Letizia

Azernews presented an exclusive interview with the Italian economic and geopolitical expert, journalist Domenico Letizia on Azerbaijani-Italian relations, gas export, the restoration process of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, and prospects of future cooperation between the two countries.

Gas deal

The European Commission has proposed the EU countries sign an agreement with Azerbaijan to increase natural gas imports and support the expansion of a pipeline for this. The draft memorandum of understanding, which needs the approval of the governments of the parties involved and the content of which may change, is part of the EU's efforts to slash reliance on Russian gas following the war in Ukraine.

MoU on twinning cities

Azerbaijan and Georgia have signed the memorandums of understanding on the twinning of the cities of Shamkir-Marneuli, Agstafa-Gardabani, Goygol-Bolnisi, and Dashkasan-Dmanisi. The documents were signed during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Georgia's Kvemo Kartli region governor Giorgi Dokhturishvili, within the framework of his visit to Azerbaijan.

Discussions with EU

Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed implementing the Eastern Partnership Economic and Investment Plan (EIP) in the country. The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov with a visiting delegation led by European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Head Lawrence Meredith.

Memorandum of cooperation with Latvia

Azerbaijan's Vegetable Institute and the Latvian Life Sciences University have signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document was signed during the meeting between Latvian and Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministers.

CULTURE

Movie sets across Azerbaijan

A great film has the ability to transport you from your seat into the scene. A good movie set plays a key role in the filmmaking process. Having beautiful filming locations is crucial to the success of a film. Azernews invites you on a fascinating journey through movie sets across Azerbaijan.

Khinalig: Hidden village where mountains meet

There are numerous regions in Azerbaijan that produce a remarkably beautiful experience. If you're looking for something unique then Guba region is a perfect addition to your itinerary. The region is home to a gorgeous mountainous village Khinalig all dotted with many historical sites and natural wonders. Azernews presents some of the most interesting facts about Khinalig village.

Meeting with outgoing British Ambassador

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received outgoing British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp. British Council Country Director for Azerbaijan Nargiz Hajiyeva and arts manager Dilara Ibrahimova also took part in the meeting.

Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha

Molla Panah Vagif has gone down in the history of Azerbaijan as a prominent statesman and talented poet, like a saying, "not every literate person can be Vagif". Vagif Poetry Days was a co-organized joint project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, and the Union of Azerbaijan Writers to pay tribute both to prominent statesman and poet. Azernews is pleased to present some of the best highlights of Vagif Poetry Days 2022.

SPORTS

Qarabag FC has captured the attention of sports fans from every corner. The national football team beat Poland's Lech 5:1 in the second-leg match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Baku. As a result, Qarabag FC advanced to the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

WORLD

History has a fascinatingly uncanny propensity to distinguish the substantial from the trivial. The massive campaign mounted against the now-outgoing British Prime Minister will go down as constituting the latter; Boris Johnson’s reign, on the other hand, will be remembered for its sheer import and lasting impact that will never cease to haunt his detractors.



