Azerbaijani Vegetable Institute, Latvian Life Sciences University ink MoU

Azerbaijan's Vegetable Institute and the Latvian Life Sciences University have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Azernews reports.

The document was signed during the meeting between Latvian and Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministers.

"Visit to Azerbaijan by the Latvian Minister of Agriculture Mr. Kaspars Gerhards started. Today MoU between the Latvian Life Sciences University and the Azerbaijani Vegetable Institute was signed during the meeting with Latvian and Azerbaijani Ministers of Agriculture," the Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its official Facebook page.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 11, 1994. The Azerbaijani embassy in Latvia was opened in 2005, and the Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan in 2006.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia have developed at a high level in all areas. The political dialogue between the two countries continues through regular reciprocal visits at the highest possible levels.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $27.1 million in 2021 and $19 million in the first five months of 2022.

