Must-see highlights of Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Molla Panah Vagif has gone down in the history of Azerbaijan as a prominent statesman and talented poet, like a saying, "not every literate person can be Vagif".

As a vizier, he did much for the prosperity and political growth of the Karabakh khanate. He played an important role in the defense of Shusha during the incursions of Aga Muhammad Shah Qajar of Persia in 1795 and 1797.

Being the founder of the realism genre in Azerbaijani literature, he wrote a myriad of poems. His verses were collected for the first time in 1856 and published by Mirza Yusif Nersesov.

Soon afterward, his verses were published by Adolf Berge in Leipzig in 1867 with the assistance of the Azerbaijani playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The mausoleum on the grave of the Azerbaijani poet and statesman was built through instructions of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1982.

It was built by sculptor A. Mustafayev based on the design by a member of the National Academy of Sciences, Abdulvahab Salamzada, and well-known architect E. I. Kanukov. The design of the mausoleum followed the pattern of Azerbaijani mausoleum architectural compositions such as the Nizami Mausoleum in Ganja. It rises to 18 meters in height.

The bottom part of the monument was built with reddish Karabakh marble plates, and white and grey marble.

Aluminum was used for the decoration pattern in the entire length of the mausoleum. The poet's name was engraved above the entrance door.

The monument used to be heavily damaged as a result of the Armenian occupation. Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum in Shusha was restored last year upon the president's instruction.

In 2021, Vagif Poetry Days were held for the first time in Shusha since the city's liberation.

Like last year, Vagif Poetry Days was remembered by spectacular concerts, book exhibitions, and of course beautiful poetry that touches every string of soul. Here are some of the best highlights of the Vagif Poetry Days.

Shusha, the cradle of Azerbaijani culture, has once again welcomed the guests of the Vagif Poetry Days.

The most anticipated cultural event was held for the second time in Azerbaijan's cultural capital since Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation.

Vagif Poetry Days was a co-organized joint project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, and the Union of Azerbaijan Writers to pay tribute both to prominent statesman and poet.

Azernews is pleased to present some of the best highlights of Vagif Poetry Days 2022.

Book exhibition

Vagif Poetry Days started with a book exhibition. The list of books showcased as part of the event included "Karabakh Saga, Thirty Years of Longing - Victory of 44 Days" prepared by the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, "All Roads Lead to Shusha..." as well as publications dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War.

The book "The Saga of Karabakh, Thirty Years of Longing - Victory of 44 Days" contains memories of writers from liberated Karabakh about their region. For example, Elchin Afandiyev wrote about Shusha, Ramiz Rovshan shared his thoughts about Gubadli.

The project brought together famous writers like Seyran Sakhavat (Fuzuli), Elchin Huseynbayli (Jabrayil), and Agil Abbas (Aghdam) who also shared their memories and thoughts about the country's regions.

The book includes beautiful poems inspired by Karabakh and publicist articles about the Kharibulbul Festival. The author and editor of the book's foreword is Rashad Majid.

Heart-touching mugham music

The Vagif Poetry Days continued outside the poet`s museum-mausoleum in Shusha,

Speaking at the event, the chairperson of Azerbaijan's Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar underscored the events held in liberated Shusha and talked about the stages of the creative path of genius poet Molla Panah Vagif, as well as read his poems.

People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev recalled his childhood memories associated with Shusha.

"The Azerbaijani people have been looking forward to this day for many years. Many of our servicemen gave their lives for Karabakh's liberation with belief in the country and its president. It is thanks to them that we have gathered here today," he added.

During the "Igidlarin sozu" (Promise of the braves) composition, poets-participants of the second Karabakh war gave speeches under mugham music.

Spectacular musical play

A spectacular musical play was shown at Jidir Plain within the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha.

The images of Azerbaijan's prominent writers such as Fuzuli, Khagani, Khurshidbanu Natavan, Imadedin Nasimi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Mir Mohsun Navvab, Molla Panah Vagif, Molla Vali Vidadi, Nizami Ganjavi, Shah Ismail Khatai were embodied in the concert-play "Echo of the Ages".

People's artists Gulyanag Mammadova, Gyulyaz Mammadova, Samir Jafarov, Honored Artists Fargana Gasimova, Gochag Askerov, Nuria Huseynova, and other artists performed in the musical play.

