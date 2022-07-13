Baku Telephone Communications talks internet stability after manhole explosion

13 July 2022 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The explosion that occurred in one of manholes in Baku on July 11 didn't affect the internet service provision by Baku Telephone Communications LLC (Baktelecom) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Baktelecom told Trend.

The company said the blast ignited the underground communication cables.

"According to preliminary data, the fire didn't damage the communication infrastructure of the company," the ministry said.

The relevant agencies are currently working on identifying causes of the incident.

