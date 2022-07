7 July 2022 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

On 5 July, at 1700 hours, a conscript soldier of the Azerbaijani armed forces, Ravan Taghiyev, shot himself from a service machine gun, Azernews reports.

The Military Prosecutor's Office in a statement said that it filed a lawsuit under Article 125 (incitement to suicide).

The investigation is underway.

---

