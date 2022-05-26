Azernews.Az

Restoration center to be opened in Baku's Icherisheher [PHOTO]

26 May 2022 15:27 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Restoration center will be opened at the Icherisheher State Historical Architectural Reserve Department in near future, Head of Administration of Icherisheher State Historical Architectural Reserve Department Riyad Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Our goal is to attract young professionals, who received higher education in Azerbaijan, to this center so that they can gain invaluable experience in the sphere of restoring historical monuments," Gasimov said.

