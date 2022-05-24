Most Azerbaijani NGOs eager to register want to engage in racketeering - spokesman of Presidential Administration

24 May 2022 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Currently, about 200 applications have been received from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), looking to register, Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with NGOs Vusal Guliyev announced at public discussion on "Promoting just, peaceful and open societies for sustainable development," Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, it turned out that the vast majority of these NGOs want to engage in racketeering, as a result of the investigation.

--