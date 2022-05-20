Azerbaijani deputy premier discusses development of relations with Iranian top officials [PHOTO]

20 May 2022 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammed Hussein Bagheri discussed the significant development of friendship between Azerbaijan and Iran and their entry into a new stage.

The meeting was held on May 18 within the framework of Mustafayev’s visit to Iran.

Congratulating him on the liberation from the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Bagheri noted Iran's interest in developing relations with Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on the importance of cooperation in the defense and military-technical spheres, as well as further development of relations between the two countries at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Expressing satisfaction with the high level of development of bilateral relations and the increase in trade between the two countries, the sides stressed the importance of the early start of the implementation of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Iran at the 15th meeting of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Affairs, as well as the memorandum of understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran on the creation of new communication links between the Eastern Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran.

The officials highly appreciated the economic, trade, transport, humanitarian, and other cooperation between the two countries, as well as the high-level mutual visits.

The sides also discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation and issues of regional cooperation of mutual interest.

Currently, the involvement of Iranian companies in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is a manifestation of the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

Azerbaijan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing new communication links between the Eastern Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran.

