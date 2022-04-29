By Trend

Construction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is impressive, Senior Policy Analyst at the European Policy Center (EPC) Amanda Paul told Trend on the sidelines of the 'South Caucasus Development and Cooperation' international conference in Shusha.

"I would like to underscore infrastructure development in Karabakh. This is my first visit to Shusha, and I'm extremely impressed with the construction work carried out here," the analyst said.

She also stressed that the restoration progress in the Karabakh region would contribute to tourism development.

"Such events, bringing together representatives of think tanks from all over the world, are important for every Azerbaijani," Amanda said.

Shusha hosts the 'South Caucasus Development and Cooperation' international conference, organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations and ADA University.

