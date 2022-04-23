By Trend

The key task of the future activities of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora is the involvement of the diaspora in the revival process of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh at the stage of Victory [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the committee’s chairman Fuad Muradov said, Trend reports.

Muradov made the remark at the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha city on April 23.

According to him, in order to solve existing problems, it’s necessary to strengthen coordination between the diaspora organizations, pay attention to integration into local communities, achieve social and political development, intensify ties with foreign media, and strengthen lobbying activities.

"The goal of involving the Azerbaijani diaspora in the revival process is to ensure the attention and care of the world Azerbaijanis, our compatriots, as well as representatives of friendly countries’ diasporas for the construction of Karabakh and to create for Azerbaijanis, having great business opportunities in various countries, conditions to invest in their homeland," the committee’s head said.

"For this, practical work is ongoing jointly with the Ministry of Economy," Muradov added.

