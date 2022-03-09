By Trend

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi will pay a visit to Azerbaijan accompanied by a high-level delegation on March 9, 2022, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the report, within the visit, the Iranian delegation will first visit Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, and then Baku.

The main purpose of the minister's visit to Azerbaijan is to participate in a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission on March 11, 2022.

During the visit, the Iranian minister will be accompanied by several deputy ministers and other officials.

Within the visit, the Iranian delegation will get acquainted with the joint cooperation projects of the two countries.

---

