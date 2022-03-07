President of France Emmanuel Macron has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between France and Azerbaijan.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On 21 February, France and Azerbaijan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. On this occasion, I want to convey my sincere congratulations to you. I do hope that Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen its independence, development and secularism, with which our countries are closely connected.

Over the years, France and Azerbaijan have been able to build strong ties on the basis of partnership in the fields of economy, culture and education, which are notable for such successes as the French-Azerbaijani University and the French Lyceum in Baku. These institutions are considered the basis of friendship between France and Azerbaijan. The French Development Agency carries out projects in the field of infrastructure and communications.

These relations, established on the basis of a treaty of friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation signed by President Heydar Aliyev and President Francois Mitterrand in 1993, are based on a political dialogue of the highest level, and I am also very closely connected to it. We have not forgotten that you made your first visits as President of Azerbaijan to France.

As a country co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group, France is also fully committed to supporting efforts for a just, sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

I welcome the constructive spirit of the recent discussions with you and the prime minister of Armenia under the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. France is ready to provide support in achieving progress on all topics discussed. In particular, I am thinking very much about the topic we have touched on related to the conservation of heritage and the UNESCO mission.

France also intends to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union within the framework of the priorities identified at the 15 December Eastern Partnership Summit, which we also attended.

I do hope that our bilateral ties will continue to strengthen in the spirit of friendship and trust. I assure you that France will actively contribute to this end.

Mr. President, I ask you to accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Emmanuel Macron

President of the French Republic

--