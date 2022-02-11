By Trend

During monitoring activities in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan carried out by the State Financial Control Service of the Ministry of Finance in 2021, it was found that despite the transfer of funds intended for the purchase of stationery and household goods from the state budget to the accounts of organizations-sellers, part of the goods, as well as printing forms were not actually received, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A significant part of the funds transferred for the purchase of computer equipment and technical means used in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as gifts and souvenirs, was spent unreasonably by writing off in the absence of expenditure documents received by the cashier of the ministry.

---

