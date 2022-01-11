By Sabina Mammadli

Some 119 convicts have been released from prison under the amnesty act announced on November 2021 on the first anniversary of Victory Day, the Prosecutor-General's Office said.

"The prosecutors' offices directly applied the act of amnesty to 119 people. They are exempted from punishment or criminal liability, the punishment of others has been mitigated,” the report added.

It should be noted that on November 5, the Azerbaijani parliament approved the bill declaring an amnesty for Victory Day. The decision came into force from the date of its adoption. The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

Prisons, interior, executive structures, or preliminary investigation committees were instructed to ensure the amnesty procedure within four months from the date of entering the document into force.

Under the act, close relatives of those who took part in the 44-day war and other military operations to protect Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as persons awarded orders and medals will be released.

Moreover, close relatives of those with disabilities or killed as a result of military provocations, as well as persons who have committed crimes that do not pose a major public threat will also be released from criminal liability.

At the same time, negligent offenders, persons who have committed a less serious or first-time grave crime for which the unserved part of the sentence is less than six months, persons serving a sentence in a precinct-type penitentiary institution less than one year before the end of their sentence will be released from the unserved part of the sentence.

The act is expected to apply also to individuals, who were fined, sentenced to public work, correctional work, imposed restrictions over military service, detained in a disciplinary military unit, and had other non-custodial sentences.

The amnesty will remove convictions from individuals who do not pose a major public threat or who have committed less serious crimes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz