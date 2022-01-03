By Trend

Azerbaijan is proud to support United Nations General Assembly's resolution on Vaccine Equity, Trend reports citing the statement of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations on Twitter.

"Azerbaijan is proud to support United Nations General Assembly's New Year’s resolution on Vaccine Equity and will continue its leadership role as Chair of Non-Aligned Movement in global efforts to provide safe, effective and accessible vaccination for every single person in every part of the world," the statement said.

