Some 13 power facilities were built and reconstructed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in 2021, Azerenergy OJSC has reported.

The opening ceremony of the Gulebird HPP, the Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydroelectric power plants in Lachin was held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. In addition, work was completed at the small "Kalbajar-1" HPP.

At the same time, nine 110/35/10 kV digital substations were built in the liberated territories.

In 2021, with the participation of the Azerbaijani President, the opening of Shusha (May 12), Fuzuli (June 14), Shukurbayli (June 14), Kalbajar (August 16), Jabrayil (October 4), Zangilan (October 20) and Gubadli (October 25) substations took place.

Moreover, the construction of Aghdam-1, Aghdam-2 110/35/10 kV substations, as well as the Karabakh Regional digital control center in the Aghdam region has been completed.

It should be noted that all nine constructed substations in Karabakh and East Zangazur are fully digitized and connected to the country's common energy system.

"In accordance with the 4th industrial revolution, the concept of an intelligent energy system was implemented and a model of modern, sustainable, digitized substations was created. In digital substations, asset management, process management, resource management, opening and connection operations, improving supply and distribution chains, timely elimination of defects, and rapid problem resolution are carried out automatically using software," the statement reads.

A 110 kV double-circuit transmission line with a total length of 365 km has been built in 10 directions, in liberated territories.

Azerenergy also commissioned 23 power plants and substations after construction and reconstruction in 2021.

The company noted that 500 kV Absheron [the country's largest substation], 220 kV Khirdalan and Hovsan [strategically important], as well as 110 kV Binagadi, Khirdalan-2, Mashtaga, and Surakhani [systemicall important] substations, were put into operation after reconstruction, with the participation of the country's president.

Implementation of the rehabilitation program for the company, covering 2018-2021, was completed on September 3 with a major overhaul of the Sumgayit power grid.

Additionally, this year, a new SCADA program for Azerbaijan's energy system was put into operation, work was completed at the Gobu energy hub, which consists of a 330 kV substation and a power plant with an installed capacity of 385 MW.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will reconstruct its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

