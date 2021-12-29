By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has ensured that its 728 of 766 registered citizens coming from Russia via the Yarag-Gazmalar-Samur state border checkpoint on December 22-27 cross into the country's territory, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

The process was organized in line with the daily quota set by the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and coordinated with local Russian agencies, the report added.

A delegation consisting of the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Emergencies Ministry staff paid a working visit to the Dagestan Republic of Russia to facilitate the procedure.

Members of the delegation registered 766 Azerbaijanis waiting to cross the border and provided them with the necessary consular assistance.

It was reported that Azerbaijani citizens traveling from Russia to Azerbaijan gathered at the border checkpoints in Dagestan due to the temporary restrictions (under the COVID-19 pandemic regime) on the land crossing.

The next procedure was organized for Azerbaijanis on December 20-27, 2021, in line with the relevant instructions of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and the conditions of the pandemic.

In total, some 4,217 Azerbaijanis were evacuated through 35 border crossings between January 29 and December 27, 2021, the report concluded.

--

