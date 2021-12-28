By Sabina Mammadli

Mirshahin Aghayev, director of the Real Analysis and Information Center and head of Real TV channel, has described the new law “On media” as far more liberal than the previous one.

Aghayev made the remarks during the discussion of the bill at a joint meeting of the legal policy and state-building and the human rights parliamentary committees.

He stressed that the deal here is not only about the bill, but also about very serious information security:

"This should be a law that protects not only the independence of the Azerbaijani media but also the independence of the Azerbaijani state," Aghayev said.

He noted that some people are trying to misinterpret the bill.

"They do not want us to be strong. They want to stay in the old environment, they know that after the adoption of this law, they will not be able to do what they want," Aghayev added.

In Azerbaijan, the media bill was adopted 20 years ago. Certain changes were made, but some points remained open.

In December 2021, the Azerbaijani parliament adopted a new law “On the media”. It determines the general rules of the organization of media activities, the legal and economic bases of these activities, as well as the receipt, preparation, transmission, production, and dissemination of mass information. The document consists of nine chapters and 78 clauses.

The new bill is expected to play an important role in eliminating a number of shortcomings that exist today in the media sphere and to pave the way for the creation of a regulatory framework that meets the latest global standards.

It provides for all the details, from raising the level of professionalism of journalists to solving their social problems. This creates the necessary legal framework for better protection of information security in Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz