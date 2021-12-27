By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani servicemen have returned to their motherland after successfully completing regular commando training courses in Turkey's Isparta, The Defence Ministry has reported.

The training was conducted in the city of Isparta within the framework of an agreement on cooperation in the field of military education signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

It should be noted that the main purpose of the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in relevant courses within the existing military cooperation between the two countries is to further improve the combat capability and professionalism of the operations commando military units

On December 24, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited the liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. As Aliyev noted, Azerbaijan to create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

--

