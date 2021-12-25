By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway of the 1st technical category rapidly continues, the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has reported.

It belongs to one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions. The highway will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the Azerbaijani villages and regions liberated from the Armenian occupation, the agency said.

The construction of seven tunnels on the road, including the tunnel, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on June 14 on the section of the highway passing through the village of Dashalti, is underway.

The tunnels are conditionally named T1A (3,340 m), T1 (314.9 m), T2 (556.9 m), T3 (680.3 m), T4 (540.6 m), T5 (454.8 m), and T6 (446.3 m).

In the T1A tunnel, excavation works were carried out at a depth of 350 meters, and in the T2 tunnel, they are almost completed. In the T3 tunnel, construction work has just begun. In the T4 and T5 tunnels, the excavation works are completed, and the movement of transport is ensured. Installation of the waterproofing system has been completed in tunnel T4. In the T6 tunnel, excavation works were carried out at a depth of 130 meters.

Furthermore, on the road from the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway to the Isa Bulaghi spring, work has begun on the construction of a 1,355-meter long tunnel. The total length of all of the tunnels of the project is 7,668 meters.

It is planned to install an insulation system to protect the elements of the tunnels from natural factors that could damage them. In addition, a ventilation system is installed in each of the tunnels to carry out construction work.

The construction of nine viaducts, seven automobile bridges, 11 underground passes, 59 drainage systems continues on the highway. It will consist of four and six lanes and pass through large settlements.

Taking into account the scope of work and the task to complete the project in a short time, the construction was carried out by the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, a subcontracting company Azvirt LLC, Turkish "Kolin Insaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret" and "Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret" companies.

A reminder that the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway with a length of 81.6 kilometers starts from the highway M6 Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor and passes through the liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojali, and Shusha regions.

