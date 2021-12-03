By Trend

Seven prisoners were released from correctional institution # 2 of the Penitentiary Service within the act of amnesty announced in connection with the Victory Day, Head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova said, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

Sabitova said that the prisoners were released from the unserved portion of the sentence.

"Six of them were released, one prisoner will be released after the medical treatment, to which he was involved within the fight against drug addiction," Sabitova added.

The Azerbaijani parliament approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day on November 5, 2021. So far, the amnesty has covered 1,787 people.

The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

Prisons, interior, executive structures or preliminary investigation committees were instructed to ensure the amnesty procedure within four months from the date of entering of the document into force.

---

