By Trend

From November 19 “Azerbaijan Airlines” will start operating special flights from Baku to Almaty and back.

Flights on Baku-Almaty route will be operated weekly - on Fridays on an Airbus A319, and return flight - on Saturdays.

The full schedule is available on the official website of the Airline www.azal.az. You can purchase air tickets on the carrier's website, as well as in accredited airline agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Kazakhstan can familiarize with the rules of entry to this country at the following link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-kazakhstan

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take the COVID-19 test can be found on the official website of the Airline: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics

Departing from Almaty to Baku, testing for COVID-19 can be taken at any accredited clinic or laboratory that takes an analysis by PCR testing. It is recommended to have a QR code confirming its authenticity on the certificate. This will help expedite the passage of formal procedures at the airport.

The rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found at the link:

https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

The COVID-19 test results shall be valid for 72 hours before the flight departure.