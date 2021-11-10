By Trend

Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey have advanced and active position in the formation of a reliable East-West transport and energy bridge, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in an interview to TRT World, Trend reports on Nov. 10.

According to Berdimuhamedov, the format of the trilateral summit "Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey", expected to be held in the near future, meets the long-term interests of the three fraternal states and peoples, and therefore is in great demand and will be fully realized.

"At present, the level of relations between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, their leaders allows us to confidently and effectively develop and improve trilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade and humanitarian areas," he said.

Noting that all three countries are jointly making efforts to preserve and strengthen global peace, stability and security, the president stressed that they consistently and decisively promote the principles of constructive partnership and mutual understanding in regional issues.

"The approaches of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey have a positive impact on the development of the regions of Central Asia, the Caspian and Black Seas. This contributes to the transformation of the above-mentioned regions into a solid foundation for long-term stability in this part of Eurasia," he further said.

"The concentration of the potential of the three states, the use of common resources, geographical, industrial and technological opportunities can not only give a powerful impetus to the development of the national economy, but also confirm that this can become a contribution to the geo-economic structure, give a new creative meaning and perspectives throughout the Eurasian space," he said.

"We are talking primarily about such strategic areas as energy, transport and communications. I’m sure that Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey have advanced and active position in forming a reliable transport and energy bridge in the East-West direction. We hope that the meeting of the presidents of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, postponed for the known reasons [COVID-19 pandemic], will be held in the near future," he added.

Berdimuhamedov also stressed that the upcoming trilateral "Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey" summit will contribute to improving and enriching cooperation, entering new directions, and will become another evidence of the solidarity and unity of the Turkmen, Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz