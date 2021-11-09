By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was able to do what other world leaders failed to do, by resolving a frozen conflict, restoring justice and implementing UN resolutions that weren’t implemented for 30 years, former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev told Trend.

Plevneliev noted that the Azerbaijani army destroyed the military force of Armenia.

The ex-president stressed that he feels a sense of pride that President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people have eliminated this injustice, managed to resolve the long-term conflict on the basis of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions.

“We congratulate Azerbaijan. There are many frozen conflicts in the world. By resolving the frozen conflict on its territory, Azerbaijan has performed a very important work from a global point of view, setting a good example for everyone," he said.

According to Plevneliyev, Azerbaijan has created the basis for a future peace agreement with Armenia.

"Sooner or later it must be reached. We call on Armenia to cooperate with Azerbaijan," he added.

Besides, according to him, the resolution of the conflict created new opportunities for the development of the region.

“We saw that all houses in Karabakh were destroyed. Besides, Armenia completely destroyed mosques and cultural monuments [during the occupation], but now Azerbaijan modernizes these territories, builds new roads and develops general plans of cities. We’ll see new cities. The difficult days of Karabakh are left behind. From now on, Karabakh awaits modernization, development and peace," concluded Plevneliev.

