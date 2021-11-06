Former Turkish Prime Minister and MP Binali Yildirim has said that the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be beneficial for Armenia.

He made the remarks at the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" held within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19".

Yildirim reminded that Azerbaijan's valiant army liberated the ancestral territories of the country, which were held under Armenia's occupation for 30 years

The ex-prime minister said that the region's development may change if the post-conflict situation takes the right direction.

"Besides, Russia, carrying out a peacekeeping mission here, bears a great responsibility. The trilateral statement adopted after the war [on Nov. 10, 2020 between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders] reads that the Lachin and Zangazur corridors should be opened,” he said, adding that the Zangazur corridor should be opened soon.

“Participation in all these crucial issues for the region will bring benefits to Armenia. The matter shouldn’t be limited to words and promises. We must jointly develop the region," Yildirim noted.

According to him, if the points of the trilateral statements are fulfilled, then there will be no misunderstanding between Turkey and Armenia.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz