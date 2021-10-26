By Vugar Khalilov

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva and head of Bulgaria's Commission for Protection against Discrimination Ana Jumaliyeva have discussed Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan, the ombudsman’s office reported on October 25.

At a meeting held in Baku on October 25, Aliyeva briefed Jumaliyeva that Armenia grossly violated international humanitarian law during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020.

She recalled that the ombudsman's office had conducted investigative activities and carried out 10 fact-finding missions on Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Aliyeva added that relevant reports had been prepared and sent to relevant international organizations.

Furthermore, Aliyeva spoke about the developing mutual relations between the two countries, mentioning her recent official visit paid to Bulgaria.

She stressed that the memorandum of understanding signed between the sides will strengthen bilateral relations in the field of human rights and freedoms.

Aliyeva also briefed the delegation about the activities of the ombudsman office and its newly-established structural units.

Jumaliyeva thanked Aliyeva and noted the developing relations between the two countries. She shared her views on exchanging mutual experience between the institutions and spoke about her anti-discrimination activity.

It must be noted that several meetings and on-site investigations into the facts about human rights violations in Aghdam and Tartar cities will be held within the framework of the visit, the report added.

The official visit aims to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two institutions and to monitor the humanitarian situation in the liberated areas.

