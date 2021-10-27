By Laman Ismayilova

Climate change can significantly affect many ecosystems. It has the potential to impact global water supplies, agriculture, human health, and many other spheres.

Nowadays some of the world's greatest minds, including experts and inventors, are working hard to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Azerbaijani architect Aysel Abbasova has made her own contribution to the work in this area.

She recycled disposable plastic waste and developed a special container for food waste Bokashi Kova.

The term "bokashi" is a Japanese word that means "fermented organic matter", while the word "kova" means "bucket" in Turkish.

The special container makes it possible to prepare fertilizers by recycling the collected plastic products and adding a special substance to the food waste disposed of in the garbage.

The project has recently won the Destination Zero Innovation Challenge organized by the British Council (UK).

Some 243 young architects from 43 countries shared their climate innovation ideas. Aysel Abbasova represented Turkey at the Destination Zero Innovation Challenge.

The main goal of the project was to protect the environment and help prevent global warming.

Given that the world is currently undergoing a climate crisis, we can say that disposable plastic materials are a major part of this issue. Plastic waste that harms the environment actually has a great value.

Aysel is recycling single-use plastic waste generated in cities to create food waste composting bins. Her plan is to use single-use high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastics to create her Bokashi bins. She will source the plastic from rubbish collection agencies before it is sent to landfills.

Bokashi bin customers will be able to compost food in just 15 days, thanks to a special yeast, without worrying about smell or insects.

As Aysel explains, "plastic is recycled by the bin and the food is recycled by the people".

Notably, Aysel Abbasova graduated from the Faculty of Architecture of the Istanbul Bilgi University and then received her master's degree in Advanced Technology and Robotics at the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia. Furthermore, she founded "The Back Lab" in Turkey.

