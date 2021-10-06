By Trend

In recent days, the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased in several places in Baku, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel Ehsan Zahidov, told Trend.

"One of these places is the Huseyniyye Mosque. Therefore, the work of these places, including the mosque, has been suspended. Currently, the epidemiological service is carrying out appropriate measures there," Zakhidov said.

