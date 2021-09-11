By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made a decision on the organization of the educational process in educational institutions of Azerbaijan in the 2021/2022 academic year, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the educational and educational process in all educational institutions of Azerbaijan at all stages and levels of education will be organized in full-time form and will begin on the following dates:

- preschool preparation at the level of general education - from October 1;

- by the level of primary general education - from September 22;

- for the levels of general secondary and general complete secondary education, as well as for other levels of education and other educational institutions - from September 29, 2021

