By Trend

The natives of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, which was under Armenian occupation for 27 years, returned to their liberated homeland on Sept. 2, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Police Major Sanan Shukurov said that he is at the same age as his father was when he became a martyr.

“Now I continue his work,” Shukurov told Trend’s Karabakh bureau on Sept. 2 as part of the visit of the Kalbajar people to their native land.

"It is difficult for me to express my feelings,” the police major added. “There could not have been a more exciting moment for me."

