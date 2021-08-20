By Trend

The situation in Karabakh will be among the issues to be discussed during the upcoming visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Hungary, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the ministry, said at a briefing held on Aug.19, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Zakharova, on August 24, Lavrov will pay a working visit to Budapest at the invitation of the minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto.

It’s expected that the parties will discuss topical issues of bilateral relations with an emphasis on the implementation of agreements previously reached at the level of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, as well as consider international issues, including the issues of fighting the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection, Russia's relations with the EU and NATO, the situation in Ukraine and in Karabakh, added the diplomat.

