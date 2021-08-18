By Vafa İsmayilova

Azerbaijan has said that its positions came under Armenian fire in Nakhchvan's Sadarak region, in Kalbajar and Gadabay regions.

On August 17, starting from 1745 (GMT +4) to 2033, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Vedi's Arazdayan settlement using sniper rifles, large-calibre machine guns and small arms periodically shelled the Azerbaijan army positions in Sadarak region's Heydarabad settlement in Nakhchivan, the Defence Ministry reported on the same day.

In a separate report, the ministry said that the Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar's Istisu village and Gadabay's Galakand village from the positions in Basarkechar and Shishgaya settlements of Basarkechar region from 2155 on August 17 to 0100 on August 18.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliatory fire. There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan army. The Azerbaijan army units control the operational situation, the report added.

The worst escalation of tension has been observed between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between the two countries.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz