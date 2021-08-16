By Trend

The first group of firefighting and rescue forces of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Turkey [on July 30] to battle forest fires in the country, returned to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Aug.16.

The team returning from Turkey was met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

Through Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Azerbaijan sent 743 employees, 97 units of equipment, a Be-200ES amphibious aircraft and one helicopter of the ministry to extinguish forest fires in Turkey.

During the fire-extinguishing operations, the helicopter of the ministry’s aviation unit made 204 flights, and the amphibious aircraft - 98 flights, having totally poured off 1,404 tons of water.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz