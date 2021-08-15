On August 15, starting from 12:00 to 12:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using sniper riffles, assault rifles and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz