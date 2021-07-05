By Trend

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan made a statement in connection with the explosion in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

"During the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations did not register a single signal about incidents at the oil infrastructure or industrial facilities in Azerbaijan," the message says.

The ministry noted that at present, the Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists are studying video footage of the explosion in the Caspian Sea and are checking it.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz