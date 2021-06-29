By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on human rights sphere.

The relevant MoU was signed on June 29 between Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva and the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey (TIHEK) Suleyman Arslan who is in Baku, the Ombudsman's Office has reported.

The signed document aims to strengthen relations between the institutions of the two countries in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms. Moreover, it envisages the conduct of joint training and research in the relevant field, information and awareness-raising activities of mutual interest, as well as cooperation in other areas.

At the meeting, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman thanked the Turkish delegation for Turkey’s moral and political support during the 44-day Karabakh War. Aliyeva reminded that the international community had long been silent about Armenia’s violation of human rights violations and the international law and the expulsion of nearly one million Azerbaijani IDPs due to the occupation.

The Turkish delegation is in Azerbaijan to conduct an assessment mission in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War of 2020.

The visit has started on June 28 and will last until July 2.

---

