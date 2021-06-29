By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 30. Northwest wind will intensify in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-25 C at night, +29-34 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, and +30-32 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Northwest wind will occasionally intensify on the beaches of Absheron. The seawater temperature will reach +24-25 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Rain and hail are expected in the northern and western regions. It will be foggy in some mountainous places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +23-27 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, the temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, and +22-27 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, occasional Khazri wind is expected to prevail on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

