Azerbaijan's State Border Service has prevented over 154 kg of drugs from being smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran, the service reported on its website on June 14.

The report added that on the night of June 14, at the service territory of the border outpost of the Horadiz border detachment near liberated Jabrayil region's Mahmudlu village, a Ford car was seen and the driver behaved suspiciously.

Agstafa region resident Samir Musayev, who tried to escape, was detained in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli village. The border guards seized from his car five sports bags containing 70.1 kg heroin, 12.1 kg marijuana, 12 kg methamphetamine, 300 g opium, 4,060 M-40 methadone tablets weighing 17.3 kg, and two bottles of 200 ml with narcotic liquid.

Goygol region resident Anar Abdullaev, for whom the drugs were aimed, was also identified and detained.

In the morning of the same day, an unknown person violated the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border at the Goytepe border post near Jalilabad region's Melikgasimli village.

Two bags containing 24.8 kg of heroin, 9.2 kg of methamphetamine, 2 kg of marijuana, 3.3 kg of hashish mass, 5,020 tablets of methadone-40 weighing 3.1 kg, and $11,500 were seized from the scene.

The offender, who tried to put up armed resistance, as a result of which the Azerbaijani border guards had to use weapons, was later identified as Iranian citizen Behnam Elhami. A Makarov pistol was also seized from him.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on the border with Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli region.

After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

