By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation, which was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the Second Karabakh War, continues to take care of seriously injured war veterans.

Four more Azerbaijani servicemen injured during the Second Karabakh War have received medical treatment in Turkey with the support of the Foundation.

Servicemen Mammadzade Arif, Ibrahimov Kamran, Bayramov Rakhul and Islamov Vusal have already returned to Azerbaijan after successful completion of their treatment.

The Foundation will also provide medicines for the treatment of servicemen.

Taking into account the opinion of doctors brought to Azerbaijan from Turkey by the Foundation, as well as the opinion of local doctors, the treatment and rehabilitation of 61 more veterans are underway in Turkey.

The Yashat Foundation monitors the treatment process for servicemen until they are fully recovered.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of June 16, the foundation has collected over AZN 37.9 million ($22.3M).

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

