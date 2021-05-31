By Trend

A delegation of the Parliament of Azerbaijan led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will leave for Pakistan on May 31, Trend reports citing the press and public relations department of the Parliament.

The delegation includes the heads of parliamentary committees Ganira Pashayeva, Tahir Mirkishili, Deputy Chairman of the committees Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Tahir Karimli, Deputy Ilham Mammadov, Head of the parliamentary staff Safa Mirzoyev, and other officials.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to participate in the second conference of the ECO Parliamentary Assembly in Islamabad, at which the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova will speak. Bilateral meetings of the speaker with the heads of delegations are also planned.

Within the framework of the official visit, at the invitation of the Pakistani side, Gafarova is expected to meet with the president and prime minister of Pakistan, chairman of the senate, speaker of the National Assembly, and members of the Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with Azerbaijan.

At the meetings, an exchange of views will take place on the existing and future directions of the development of inter-parliamentary ties, deepening cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres.

The visit will end on June 4.

---

