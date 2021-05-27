Zoran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is a special pleasure to extend cordial congratulations to you on the occasion of National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wishes for the progress and prosperity of all your citizens on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf.

I am confident that our two friendly and allied countries will further work on promoting overall Croatian-Azerbaijani relations and find new forms of cooperation, especially in this challenging time when we are all fighting to contain the pandemic and its consequences. The economic potential of our two states can be an incentive for better and more substantial cooperation, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

--

