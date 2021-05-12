President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are on a visit in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region today.

The visit is on the occasion of traditional Kharibulbul music festival to be held in Shusha that has been declared Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, Aliyeva wrote in her Instagram account.

Kharibulbul music festival used to be held in Shusha every year before the city’s occupation by Armenian forces in 1992. The festival has been resumed after Shusha’s liberation on November 8, 2020.

The president and the first lady are in Khojavand city on their way to Shusha, Ilham Aliyev said in a video in the post.