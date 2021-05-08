By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has made public the events that are planned to be held as part of the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Azerbaijan.

In a press release posted on the ministry website on May 8, the ministry disclosed various events due in the country on the occasion of May 9.

“In accordance with the Defence Ministry Action Plan, meetings will be organized in military units and Military Academies,” the press release said.

It noted that at the ministry's initiative, a group of servicemen serving at the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Cente will lay a wreath at the monument erected in Beylagan region in memory of those who fought and died in World War II.

“A solemn line-up of Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed on Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the trilateral statement [Karabakh peace deal] signed on November 10, 2020, is planned to be held in Khankendi,” the press release said.

It added that Azerbaijan respectfully commemorates all its soldiers and officers who died in World War II and those who died as martyrs for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The ministry said that President Ilham Aliyev keeps personal control of war veterans and the issues of their concern and takes consistent measures to further strengthen such people's social protection.

“Unfortunately, in our modern world, there are still negative tendencies, such as the heroization of fascism the erection of monuments to those who served this ideology. The heroization of fascism is unacceptable and a disgrace to humanity,” the ministry said, pointing to the erection of monuments to Armenian Nazi accomplice and fascist Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia and Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories.

It noted that the Azerbaijani people, who have experienced the bitter consequences of Armenia's policy of aggression and genocide for 30 years, started the war on September 27, 2020, in response to the provocations and military aggression of Armenia.

“As a result of 44-day military operations, under the leadership of the supreme commander, the victorious Azerbaijani troops liberated our lands from occupation and won a historic victory. By writing another heroic chronicle, the Azerbaijani people proved to the whole world that they are a victorious people, the rich tradition of statehood, military history of our great ancestors, the traditions of courage and bravery of our were further enriched,” the ministry said.

It underlined Azerbaijan's significant contributions to the victory over fascism in World War II and said that 300,000 of more than 600,000 compatriots died in battles.

The press release said that during the war, more than 130 Azerbaijani citizens were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, more than 170,000 soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals.

"Military formations formed from Azerbaijani conscripts and volunteers fought heroically for hundreds of human settlements in the former USSR and took an active part in the liberation of many countries. The courage and bravery of our soldiers and officers is a true example of patriotism for the younger generation," the ministry said.

It stressed that during the war, the Azerbaijani people also demonstrated perseverance in the rear. Baku oil played an invaluable role in the victory. The Azerbaijani people were particularly active in providing the army with food, uniform, military equipment, ammunition and other necessary supplies, it added.

