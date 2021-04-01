By Trend

Travel between Azerbaijan and Turkey now also available with an identity card, from Apr.1, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

The minister noted that all obstacles are being removed between the two countries and the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is getting stronger and stronger.

On December 10, 2020, ‘Protocol No. 1 between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey’ On amendments to the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey on mutual visa exemption from February 25, 2020 was signed in Baku.

