By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 19. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the daytime. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mmHg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainy and foggy in the regions. It will be snowy in the mountains. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-7 °C at night and +13-18 °C in the daytime. In the mountains -3 °C and -5 °C at night, and +7-12 °C in the daytime.

The weak and mild fluctuations of meteorological factors in the Absheron Peninsula on March 19 are relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz