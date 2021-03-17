By Trend

As part of a media tour to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, local media representatives visited the ancient Azykh Cave in Khojavand district, Trend reports.

The journalists visited the cave and got acquainted with the current state of the archaeological monument.

The representatives of Azerbaijani media witnessed with their own eyes illegal archaeological excavations carried out by Armenia during the occupation period.

Trend’s Karabakh bureau presents video footage from the Azykh Cave.

