By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock in a video conference on March 9, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on March 9.

The delegations from both sides attended the meeting.

During the video conference, the sides discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] and January 11, 2021.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the field of humanitarian activities with the UN and relevant agencies in all conflict-affected territories of Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz